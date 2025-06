PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Peachtree City invited residents to honor a late local legend Friday evening.

Their iconic alligator, Flat Creek Floyd, was euthanized after being hit by a car last week.

A tribute was held for him at City Hall at 5 p.m. by the Fountain, 151 Willowbend Road.

Kids were invited to share stories or draw their wild animal sightings, and the city will put them on display.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.