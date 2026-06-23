Fulton County schools opening enrollment to out-of-district students

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Beginning this fall, Fulton County Schools will allow students who live outside the district to enroll in four schools through a tuition-based program.

Enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year begins June 22.

Students are typically assigned to public schools based on where they live, but district officials say the new initiative will offer enrollment opportunities to out-of-district students at select campuses.

“These students can apply for enrollment at four different high schools throughout the district,” Fulton County’s Erin Nusnbaum said.

The participating schools are the Fulton Academy for Virtual Excellence, also known as F.A.V.E.; Global Impact Academy in Fairburn; North Springs High School in Sandy Springs; and Northview High School in Johns Creek.

One of the participating schools is North Springs High School, a STEAM magnet school.

“Which has a variety of AP and advanced courses, over 60 extra curricular activities, work base learning, career-diploma options,” Nusnbaum said.

Another participating school is F.A.V.E., which offers remote learning opportunities.

“Also known as ‘FAVE’, which offers our students an opportunity to have a full time virtual learning in a self paced environment,” Nusnbaum said.

According to Fulton County Schools, eligible out-of-district students may apply based on available capacity and established admissions criteria. The district says the program offers access to specialized academic pathways, innovative learning environments, college and career-focused opportunities, advanced coursework and diverse school communities.

Fulton County Schools said it hopes to expand the tuition-based program over the next two years and eventually make it available at all schools in the district.

Enrollment information is available through Fulton County Schools.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.