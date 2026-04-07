Fulton County animal shelter over capacity, asks community for help

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The Fulton County animal shelter is over capacity and asking the community for help as it takes in more animals than it can house.

Fulton County Animal Services Director Erica Beard said the shelter currently has about 450 dogs, well above its capacity of 375.

“These are numbers that we typically see in the middle of summer, but it’s very concerning since it is only the beginning of April,” Beard said.

Beard said the shelter is seeing an influx of animals from multiple directions.

“We are getting slammed from all directions,” she said.

Officials say adoptions are strong, but the shelter still needs additional help from the public, including short-term and long-term foster families.

Beard said people can also help by spending time with the animals.

“You can definitely help them get walked, get enrichment, and give some love in the meantime,” she said.

The shelter is also asking for donations of supplies, including blankets, toys, warming pads, kitty litter and wet kitten food.

Beard said the community should also check with neighbors before bringing in found pets.

“Check with neighbors before just bringing the animal here; most found dogs are found within about half a mile or even closer to their home,” she said.

Officials say the shelter is also preparing for “kitten season” and will host two themed kitten showers to help support incoming animals.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.