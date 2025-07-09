Fulton County Animal Services launches ‘Weekend Warriors’ foster program to ease shelter crowding

By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Animal Services is launching a new short-term foster initiative called Weekend Warriors, aimed at reducing overcrowding at the county’s animal shelter and boosting adoption rates.

The program allows residents to foster a dog for just two nights, providing a temporary break from the shelter environment. Participants receive everything they need for the weekend, including a leash, toys, and food at no cost.

Animal Services officials say the program not only helps free up space at the shelter but also significantly improves a dog’s chances of being adopted. According to the organization, dogs who spend time in foster care are 14 times more likely to find a permanent home.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

