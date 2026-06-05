Full westside I-285 closure returns this weekend

Machinery will dig out and replace 2 miles' worth of concrete slab between MLK Jr. Drive and Cascade Road, in both directions.

ATLANTA — Drivers will face another full weekend closure of a section of Interstate 285 on Atlanta’s westside as work continues on a major reconstruction project.

All lanes of I-285 in both directions between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will close beginning Friday evening and remain shut down through early Monday morning.

“Lanes will begin to shut down in that corridor around 7 p.m.,” Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale said.

Dale said the closure process will begin at 7 p.m. Friday as crews move equipment, materials, and workers into place.

“At 7 p.m. Friday the contractor will begin to shutdown the road. Now there is a staged process for that and that has to do a lot with safety and making sure that they safely get their crews out there, the equipment they need and the materials,” Dale said.

Weather permitting, the interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure is part of the ongoing I-285 Westside reconstruction project, a $366 million effort to rebuild a 17-mile stretch of the interstate from South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Cobb County.

“It’s the same closure which will be all lanes closed on 285 on the westside,” Dale said.

Dale said drivers should plan ahead and determine the best alternate route for their travel plans.

“Week congestion typically moves as a herd in and out, we have those commute patterns, but on the weekend everyone’s trips are different, everyone’s priorities are different, so your trip is going to be different from someone else’s,” Dale said.

The project is expected to take about three years to complete and will require multiple weekend closures during construction.

Stay with 95.5 WSB throughout the weekend for traffic updates and information on navigating around the I-285 closure.