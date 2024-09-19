Former Braves fan favorite Charlie Culberson announces retirement

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Charlie Culberson #8 of the Atlanta Braves and is family walk off the field after he was awarded the Braves nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park on September 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta Braves fan favorite has announced his retirement from baseball.

Charlie Culberson, who spent parts of four seasons with the Braves, announced his retirement on Thursday.

Across four seasons with Atlanta, Culberson batted .267 and hit 17 home runs. Culberson was a utility player who played just about everywhere for the Braves, even pitching a few innings for the team when needed.

Culberson was born in Rome and went to Calhoun High School.

Culberson had a second stint with the Braves in 2023 but only appeared in one game.

This year, Culberson went to camp with the team, but was released in March.