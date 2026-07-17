Forest Park hosts free Christmas in July shopping event for families

FOREST PARK, GA — With many families struggling to keep up with rising costs, the City of Forest Park is helping residents stretch their budgets through a free community shopping event.

City officials say 600 people will have the opportunity to receive gently used and newly returned items during the city’s Christmas in July event.

Forest Park Council member Kimberley James said Helping Hands Ending Hunger partnered with the city to provide the merchandise.

“We have over $250,000 worth of products,” James said.

James said the event is designed to help Clayton County families facing rising costs by providing everyday essentials at no cost.