Flash flood watch remains in effect across metro Atlanta on Memorial Day

ATLANTA — Much of metro Atlanta remains under a flash flood watch as rain and storms continue across the area on Memorial Day.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said heavy storms moving through the region could produce rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour.

Nitz said that could quickly lead to flash flooding on roads and in low-lying areas, along with rivers, streams and creeks, especially smaller waterways.

The flood threat is expected to continue through Monday night as thousands of people travel home from the holiday weekend by car and plane.

The rainy weather has also caused major travel issues at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. More than 2,000 flights have been delayed at the airport over the weekend, along with dozens of cancellations since Friday.

Officials said flight delays at the airport climbed to more than 90 as of late Monday morning. TSA wait times, however, remained low.