Five years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

WORLDWIDE — Five years ago today, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, forever changing the world. While the pandemic title has since been lifted, the virus continues to take lives, serving as a sobering reminder that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.

In the past 28 days alone, more than 3,000 COVID-related deaths have been reported worldwide, with a staggering 2,700 of those occurring in the United States. Since the outbreak began in 2020, over 7 million people have died due to complications from the virus, according to WHO data.

Though vaccines, treatments, and public health measures have drastically reduced the severity of COVID-19 compared to its early days, experts warn that it remains a persistent threat, especially for the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with underlying health conditions.

While the world has moved forward, adapting to a post-pandemic reality, the numbers show that COVID-19 is not a thing of the past. Scientists continue to monitor new variants, and health officials stress the importance of vaccinations and preventive measures to reduce severe illness and death.

Five years after the world first came to a halt, the legacy of COVID-19 remains in existence; not just in medical statistics but in the way societies, economies, and healthcare systems have been reshaped by its impact.