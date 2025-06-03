FDA upgrading recall for tomatoes sold in Georgia due to risk of salmonella contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of tomatoes sold in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

GEORGIA — The FDA is upgrading a recall on tomatoes contaminated with salmonella to the most severe level in Georgia and two other states, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The agency said the tomatoes are sold by Williams Farms Repack, LLC and may cause serious “adverse health consequences or death.”

The recall was first announced on May 2, but now the threat for tomatoes sold in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina has severely increased.

Officials said anyone who purchased the tomatoes in question will need to throw them away or return them for a full refund.