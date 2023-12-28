Father says his daughter’s car is melting in the driveway. Honda says it’s not covered by warranty

Father says his daughter's car is melting away (WSB-TV)

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A DeKalb County family says one of their cars is melting away.

Charles Goldberg says the trim on his daughter’s 2022 Honda Civic started melting.

“It’s as if someone shot a ray gun at our car,” he described.

He says last week parts of the car from the driver’s side mirror to the front bumper to the passenger side mirror, he says the car started warping and the paint began to bubble up.

“I’d never seen anything like it,” Charles Goldberg said. “It was also warped and started melting and disintegrating.”

Goldberg says his daughter, Elena, brought the car home from college and it’s been sitting in the driveway of their Dunwoody home.

“On Tuesday morning , I got a text from Elena that she went over to her car and noticed that the paint had started bubbling up,” he said.

The father and daughter took the car to a local Honda dealer and spoke with a service advisor who explained the damage had been caused by the sun. He said the sunlight had reflected off of the house window and acted like a magnifying glass.

A quick online search found the Goldbergs aren’t the only ones experiencing this problem.

There are several message boards where Honda owners vented about similar issues.

“It’s the melting Honda!” one post read.

According to an article posted on Honda’s website in 2019, this type of damage is not covered by the warranty because the company says it is environmental.

Honda released a statement from a spokesperson that explained, in part, that the damage, though rare, is not covered by their warranty.

“It is a long established fact that focused sunlight can heat surfaces and cause damage, depending on the intensity and time of exposure. This sort of damage is not isolated to automobiles, or to Honda in particular. In short, under the right circumstances, while rare, reflected sunlight can cause damage, and Honda’s limited warranties do not cover damage…” Chris Naughton with Honda & Acura Public Relations said.

The Goldbergs say they aren’t taking no for an answer and have filed a complaint with Honda’s corporate office.

©2023 Cox Media Group