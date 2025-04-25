Falcons Double Down on Defense in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons made a bold statement in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting two premier defensive talents to strengthen their overall defense.

With the 15th overall pick, the Falcons chose linebacker Jalon Walker from the University of Georgia. Walker, a standout for the Bulldogs, brings versatility and athleticism to Atlanta’s linebacker corps. His selection marks a homecoming, as he continues his football journey in his home state.

Later in the evening, Atlanta executed a significant trade to re-enter the first round, acquiring the 26th pick from the Los Angeles Rams. In exchange, the Falcons sent their second-round (No. 46) and seventh-round (No. 242) picks in this year’s draft, along with their 2026 first-round selection.

With the 26th pick, Atlanta selected edge rusher James Pearce Jr. from the University of Tennessee. Pearce, known for his explosive speed and pass-rushing prowess, recorded 7.5 sacks in the 2024 season and boasts a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time. His addition aims to address Atlanta’s need for a dynamic presence on the edge.

