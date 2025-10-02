Expert urges holiday budget planning as Americans average $1,200 on gifts

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Americans spend an average of $1,200 each year on holiday gifts, according to the National Retail Federation, and experts say now is the time to start planning for those expenses.

Georgia Gwinnett College business professor Dr. Cathy McCrary said early preparation helps families stay on track. “That gives you time to arm yourself with information,” McCrary said, noting that by deciding early who to buy for, what to purchase, and how much to spend, people can make better choices and avoid overspending.

She warned that uncertainty around tariffs and the federal government shutdown gives even more reason to be prepared this year. “Make sure that they are not in a debt debacle come the end of the year or the beginning of 2026,” McCrary said.