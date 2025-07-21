Expect delays as GDOT begins blasting and construction at I-20/I-285 interchange

The Georgia Department of Transportation is going to start pacing traffic near the I-285/I-20 West Interchange this week. (PHOTO: GDOT)

ATLANTA — Commuters traveling near the I-20 and I-285 interchange on the west side of Atlanta should prepare for delays this week as major construction gets underway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has launched a new phase of work aimed at revamping what has been ranked as one of the nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks. Beginning this week, GDOT will conduct controlled blasting and traffic pacing in the area to clear space for utility installation.

Traffic pacing will occur on I-285 southbound starting at Bolton Road from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, and is expected to continue through the end of summer. The controlled blasts are designed to safely prepare the area for additional construction work.

The broader project aims to widen roadways, add new lanes, and improve overall traffic flow through the heavily congested interchange.

GDOT officials also warn that ongoing evening work along I-20 and I-285 may result in additional lane closures and congestion. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story