Expanded medical cannabis law brings new options for Georgia patients

SMYRNA, GA — A Smyrna cannabis dispensary is helping educate the public ahead of changes to Georgia’s medical cannabis law that take effect July 1.

Fine Fettle, a licensed cannabis dispensary with several locations in Georgia, is hosting an educational event Friday at its location at 2110 Paces Ferry Road SE in Smyrna from noon to 4 p.m.

The event comes as Georgia expands its medical cannabis program to include additional qualifying conditions, higher dosage limits and new forms of medical cannabis, including flower.

While flower will be permitted under the new law, it cannot be smoked but can be vaped.

Cannabis-certified physician Dr. Tiffanni Forbes said one of her goals is helping patients understand the changes and determine whether medical cannabis is appropriate for them.

“They can come in, kind of see the dispensary, as well as talk to me in person. I’ll be able to go over your medical history as well as get you certified if you do qualify,” Forbes said.

Forbes said patients should understand that different products may affect people differently.

“There are different potencies. There are different strains. And so everything that you see in a dispensary may not be the best benefit for you. You can make yourself sick,” Forbes said.

Forbes will be available for consultations and certification evaluations for qualifying patients.

She said she also hopes to help address misconceptions surrounding medical cannabis and dispensaries, noting that some people still prefer telehealth appointments because of the stigma associated with medical cannabis.

Georgia’s updated law no longer refers to the program as “low-dose THC oil” and instead uses the term “medical cannabis.”

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.