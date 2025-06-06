Entrances, restrooms at MARTA’s Five Points Station set to close as renovation project begins

ATLANTA — MARTA riders are being advised of services and amenities that are set to close as crews begin the $230 million renovation project at MARTA’s Five Points Station in Atlanta on Friday.

The project will include the relocation of customer services, and the closure of amenities including restrooms, and offices.

Station entrances at Alabama Street, Broad Street Plaza and Peachtree Street are set to close at the end of service on Friday.

“MARTA is transforming Five Points Station into a vibrant city center with improved transit connectivity, increased safety, and enhanced customer amenities,” MARTA officials said. “This first phase of the project includes the deconstruction and removal of the concrete canopy.”

According to MARTA officials, the following offices will close at 5 p.m. on Friday and relocate:

Lost & Found

Reduced Fare

RideStore

MARTA Police precinct

MARTA HOPE

The following amenities will close at the end of service on Friday:

Restrooms - Nearby restroom access:

MARTA Market

StationSoccer

Tunnel to federal building

MARTA officials say rail service and transfers will not be impacted and continue to operate as scheduled and street-level station and elevator access will be maintained on Forsyth Street.