Emory University expanding at Northlake Mall

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Emory University is expanding at a newly sold mall in metro Atlanta.

Emory University is expanding its presence at Northlake Mall following the property’s recent sale.

Emory currently uses about 274,000 square feet at Northlake Mall for administrative and clinical operations. The university has leased the space since 2019, officials said.

The new lease is expected to double Emory’s occupancy and support future business functions.

The Centurian Foundation purchased Northlake Mall, with the sale closing Wednesday.

Emory officials say “in recent years, the site has also grown to include a primary care center, which opened in 2025, and a child care center operated in partnership with Primrose School, which opened in 2024.”

Last month, several store tenants were given 30 days to vacate the mall following the sale.

“Emory values its strong partnerships with the City of Tucker and DeKalb County and looks forward to continuing to invest in and engage with the local community,” Emory University officials said. “In addition to its Northlake Mall presence, Emory owns the Emory University Orthopedics & Spine Hospital on nearby Montreal Road.”