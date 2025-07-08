Emory University converting two buildings into rental properties for its healthcare staff

ATLANTA, GA — Emory University is converting two buildings in midtown into rental properties for its health care employees.

In a news release from the university on Monday, the project will update and improve the building at 477 Peachtree Street and part of the building at 489 Peachtree Street.

Both were purchased by Emory several years ago and both are located across from Emory University Hospital in midtown.

Robin Morey, Vice President, Campus Services and Chief Planning Officer of Emory, says the project will provide its healthcare staff with competitively priced housing close to work to improve their employee experience and quality of life.

“In addition to helping with the recruitment and retention of our workforce, our design will activate this area of the city with residential units and commercial uses” Morey said.

They’re hoping it helps with recruitment and retention.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.