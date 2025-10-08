Emory expert says AI could transform how shoppers navigate Amazon deals

In this photo illustration, the Amazon app is seen on a mobile phone

ATLANTA — AI could soon change how people shop on Amazon, and even what they buy.

Dr. Rajiv Garg, an associate professor of information systems at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, says AI tools like Amazon’s new shopping assistant “Rufus” are reshaping the online shopping experience. Instead of scrolling through endless pages of deals, Garg says customers can now simply ask the AI for help.

“You ask the AI, ‘I’m looking for the best deal today that is going on with this kind of product,’” Garg explained.

He says his research has found that shoppers who receive more personalized and descriptive recommendations are more likely to make a purchase. However, he notes that the same technology could work against Amazon’s sales.

“On the downside for Amazon, users may end up buying less,” Garg said, explaining that AI allows shoppers to find exactly what they need faster without being distracted by other products.

Garg believes the shift marks a new era for e-commerce, adding, “AI is going to transform shopping as we see it.”

