Eggs, bread and your driver’s license? You can now renew your ID at the grocery store

ATLANTA — You can now renew your driver’s license at the grocery store.

The Department of Driver Services has joined the Department of Revenue vehicle registration self-service kiosks to offer driver services transactions.

There are currently 53 kiosks at Krogers across the state and another five at Publix locations.

Now you can renew, replace, or reinstate any card including all non-commercial licenses, ID cards, and select commercial driver’s licenses at the kiosks.

“DDS encourages customers to take advantage of this service making the process of renewing driver’s licenses and identification cards more convenient, secure, and efficient than ever before,” DDS Commissioner Spencer Moore said.

When you renew your license at the kiosk, you will get a temporary paper license to use until your permanent one arrives in the mail within 45 days.

“This is a perfect example of two state agencies coming together for the betterment of the community,” Moore said. “Using a self-service kiosk is a secure and efficient method to handle two of Georgia’s important processes even when state offices are closed.”

People who use the kiosk will see a $5 fee reduction for using it.

