Early registration for 2026 Peachtree Road Race now open

Here are some more photos from the 2025 Peachtree Road Race.

ATLANTA — The 56th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is officially in the books, and organizers are already looking ahead to next year. Before the final runners crossed the finish line, the Atlanta Track Club opened early registration for the 57th edition of the iconic July 4th event.

Through July 11, all registrants can sign up for the 2026 Peachtree Road Race at the lowest available price. This early registration period is also the only opportunity for non-members to guarantee a spot in the 2026 race without entering the lottery next spring.

According to the Atlanta Track Club, more than 2,500 people signed up in the first 24 hours.

Also open is registration for the Polar Opposite Peachtree, a winter version of the race for those who prefer cooler running conditions.

Both events are hosted by the Atlanta Track Club, which encourages early sign-ups as interest continues to grow year after year.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story