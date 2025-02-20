Duracell picks midtown Atlanta for its new global HQ for research and development

Georgia Tech campus
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Duracell picks midtown Atlanta for its new global headquarters for research and development.

The battery maker will invest more than $50 million dollars in the facility at Science Square adjacent to the Georgia Tech campus, with a planned opening date of summer 2026.

Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Kristi Brigman says it’s bringing 110 new jobs in the innovative technology sector.

She adds this new development, “strengthens the region’s powerful reputation as a hub for innovation,” and she that begin located next to Georgia Tech’s campus could provide a pipeline of world-class talent for the battery maker.

