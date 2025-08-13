Douglasville police host town hall meeting on active shooter training

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — A police department in metro Atlanta hosted a town hall meeting on active shooter situations on Tuesday evening.

Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks and Sgt. Victoria Bender provided training tips to help educate the community on responding to active shooter situations. The session covered strategies ranging from the “run-hide-fight” method to the OODA loop—observe, orient, decide, act.

According to Douglasville police, the training was planned before recent shootings in Georgia and Texas. However, the discussion came in the wake of a deadly attack last Friday, when investigators say 30-year-old Kennesaw man Patrick Joseph White is accused of opening fire at the CDC headquarters on Clifton Road in Atlanta.

White is accused of fatally shooting DeKalb County police officer David Rose. White later died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Investigators say White fired more than 180 rounds, shattering roughly 150 windows and doors.

Chief Sparks emphasized the importance of having a plan wherever you go. “People need to have a plan of action wherever they go—malls, churches, work, vacation, and all. They need a plan for these types of incidents,” he said.

His advice follows vital active shooter guidance: first, run. If running isn’t possible, hide and barricade the door. “While you’re hiding, be quiet and turn your phone down. If there are several of you in there, that’s the time to start planning,” Sparks said. He added that workplaces should ensure active shooter plans are in place and encourage situational awareness.

Finally, if confronted directly, Chief Sparks warned, “If he enters your location, you’ve got to be prepared to fight. Because he is not going in there to tell you a story.”

The CDC incident is part of a series of recent shootings, including an attack at Fort Stewart in Georgia, where five soldiers were shot, and a shooting at a Target parking lot in Austin, Texas, which left two adults and a child dead.

Active Shooter Training 2025 Douglasville active shooting training meeting