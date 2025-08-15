Douglasville police to host community job fair

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — The Douglasville Police Department is gearing up to host a community job fair on Saturday.

Douglasville Police Lt. Shannon Dean says the department is set to host several businesses for those looking for employment.

“We put on a job fair to give the community and employers more of a fresh perspective on employment in order to get people out looking. You never know,” Lt. Dean said. “We have had someone thinking they want one thing and then when they came to the job fair they found something else that worked perfectly for them.”

The community job fair will be held from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 2083 Fairburn Rd.

It is not only a job fair for law enforcement, it will include healthcare support services, Goodwill of North Georgia, KBC Staffing, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, Cornerstone Building Brands, U.S. Army and more.

Lt. Dean says after many people tried getting back into the work force and didn’t always get calls back for interviews, it seemed bleak for some positions.

“This seemed to be a great fit,” Lt. Dean said. “We have gotten some positive feedback from our job fairs and have been happy with the growing results and turnout. We hope for this one to be as successful as the one we had in the Spring.”

Lt. Dean encourages those who are interested to arrive early and avoid waiting until the last minute.

Last week, Douglasville police celebrated National Night Out. On Tuesday, Douglasville police held an active shooter training for the community.

Here is a list of businesses signed up: