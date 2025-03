Doordash will let users buy now and pay later for food

Customers who do not tip on the app could see delivery delays.

ATLANTA, GA — In a media release Doordash says users can pay in four interest-free payments or defer payments and let people pick a “date that aligns with their paycheck schedules.”

Buy now, pay later services have exploded over the past few years.

Many economists and consumer advocates say the widespread use of these services worry about how much debt Americans are actually getting into.