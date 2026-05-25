DeKalb County police sergeant honored with ‘Hometown Hero’ award

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County police sergeant has been honored with the “Hometown Hero” award from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Sgt. Howard Jenkins received the award for his work with the county’s Police Athletic League during the past two years.

“The Hometown Hero award commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America,” the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia said. “It honors the enduring ideals of Liberty, Service, and Civic Responsibility. This award is dedicated in recognition of a steadfast commitment to these ideals and an embodiment of the spirit upon which our Nation was founded.”

Jenkins said the recognition reflects the work of the entire team behind the programs.

“Was presented to me for what I do as a supervisor, but also really for our team as we work together to present these programs,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said he was part of a Police Athletic League, or PAL, program while growing up in Detroit during the 1980s and 1990s.

“The relationship between the police department and children and even adults, was not the greatest during the 80’s and the 90’s,” Jenkins said. “It’s just been a joy to see these kids come in and relate to police officers, but also it gives police officers a chance to relate to kids and people, and we can be a part of their village.”

Jenkins said the programs include officers teaching children how to swim, play sports and receive help with homework.