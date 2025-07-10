DeKalb County hosts job fair today with over 500 openings, on-site interviews

CLARKSTON, GA — DeKalb County is holding a countywide job fair today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston, offering job seekers the chance to connect with more than 500 available positions, including 250 in public safety.

The event is part of DeKalb County’s broader workforce development efforts, which were outlined in CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson’s recent State of the County address. The fair is aimed at helping job seekers, particularly those impacted by recent federal layoffs, find employment opportunities with both public and private sector employers.

In addition to DeKalb County departments, major employers such as Grady Memorial Hospital, Emory University, and the Georgia Department of Public Health will also be recruiting. On-site interviews will be conducted, and qualified applicants may receive same-day job offers.

The event is free and open to the public.