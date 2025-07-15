DeKalb County health centers extend hours as new school year approaches

VIVIAN, LA - DECEMBER 12: With a temperature of 103.8, Asa Moore, 6, of Vivian, Louisiana is examined by John Messier, a physician's assistant, at the North Caddo Surgical and Medical Center for symptoms of Influenza December 12, 2003 in Vivian, Louisiana. Moore had not received a flu shot and the medical center was out of the vaccine.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As the new school year continues to inch closer, parents, teachers and students are preparing by searching for new clothes, school supplies, and ways to improve health.

Four health centers across DeKalb County are extending hours of operation for parents and students and will be open for walk-ins until 7:30 p.m. on a rotating basis.

Beginning Tuesday, hours are being extended at North DeKalb Health Center on Clairmont Road in Chamblee. It will continue extending hours throughout the next three Tuesdays, according to officials.

DeKalb County Public Health officials say its mission ready to help parents get students ready to launch “healthily” into the new school year.

Families are encouraged to arrive early for walk-ins or appointments with longer than normal wait times anticipated.

Immunization, vision, hearing, dental and nutritional screenings are being offered. It is vital to provide health officials with the child’s immunization card, insurance card and payment.

For those who are shopping for school supplies, there are many back-to-school giveaways scheduled in the metro Atlanta area throughout July and August.

Classes return in DeKalb County on Aug. 4.