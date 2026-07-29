DeKalb County emergency crews help deliver baby while clearing storm damage

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County emergency responders made an unexpected delivery while working to clear roads after storms moved through on Tuesday evening.

Crews were removing downed trees and tangled power lines along North Avenue when a couple approached them for help.

The couple told responders the woman was in labor, and emergency crews quickly stepped in.

Responders helped deliver the baby while continuing their work to clear the area after the storm.

The mother and infant are both doing well following the delivery, officials said.

Officials did not release additional details.