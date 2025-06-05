Decatur school superintendent appointed to American Association of School Administrators Board

Decatur City Schools Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker contract extension Courtesy: Decatur City Schools (Courtesy: Decatur City Schools)
DECATUR, GA — The school superintendent in Decatur has received a new appointment.

Dr. Gyimah Whitaker has been school superintendent in Decatur since 2022 and has served in education for more than 27 years. Now, she’s been named to the American Association of School Administrators Board.

The 135 member governor board covers seven regions. Dr. Whitaker will represent Georgia in region 5.

Whitaker will be installed next month in Washington, DC.

Says she’s honored by the appointment which continues through next June.

“I am honored to join the AASA leaders, representing City Schools of Decatur and districts across the southeast,” Dr. Whitaker said. “This will afford me the opportunity to further my commitment to bolster public education on behalf of students locally and nationwide.”

