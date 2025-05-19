Deadline approaching for seniors seeking property tax relief

ATLANTA — Seniors in Atlanta facing rising property tax bills have just two weeks to apply for assistance through the Anti-Displacement Tax Relief Fund. Administered by Invest Atlanta, the fund is designed to help qualifying seniors manage their property taxes and prevent displacement.

Wayne Martin, a candidate for Atlanta’s 11th District City Council seat, expressed concern over the issue, stating, “In the past, we’ve seen folks lose their homes not because they couldn’t make mortgage payments, but because they couldn’t handle the property tax increase.”

Martin emphasized that the tax relief program offers a one-time enrollment, and once qualified, a senior’s property tax bill will be frozen at its current rate.

With the May 31st deadline fast approaching, Martin and senior advocates are urging seniors to apply before time runs out.

Seniors interested in applying for assistance can visit www.investatlanta.com/taxrelief for more information or to submit their application.

WSBs Tina Douglas contributed to this story