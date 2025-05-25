Day two of Atlanta Jazz Festival draws thousands to Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Thousands of people are expected to gather at Piedmont Park today for day two of the Atlanta Jazz Festival, one of the city’s most beloved cultural events.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m., marking the 48th year of the free outdoor celebration of jazz music. Adrienne Jefferson, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, says the festival holds a special place in the hearts of many Atlantans.

“I think that this means everything to Atlanta. I have come to learn that there are people who have attended the Jazz Festival since they were itty-bitty babies,” Jefferson said.

The festival continues to draw local families and visitors alike, celebrating both the city’s rich musical heritage and its ongoing commitment to the arts.