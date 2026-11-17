Couple headed to Las Vegas for wedding ends up saying ‘I do’ at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A nationwide ground stop that disrupted thousands of travelers’ plans turned into an unexpected wedding celebration at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend.

Jake and Chelsey were traveling through Atlanta on their way to Las Vegas for their wedding ceremony when the nationwide ground stop left them stranded at the airport.

While waiting near the Plane Train, the couple, with Chelsey still wearing her wedding veil, crossed paths with Brelyn Boman, a minister who had also been affected by the flight disruptions.

Boman said she had spent four and a half hours stuck on a grounded plane before meeting the couple.

After the three began talking, Boman stepped in to perform an impromptu wedding ceremony right inside the airport.

“I just married somebody in the Atlanta airport,” Boman said in a social media reel documenting the unexpected celebration.

The video then shows Boman performing the ceremony for Jake and Chelsey, who were already legally married but had been traveling to Las Vegas for their official wedding celebration.

Although the couple’s original plans were interrupted, they were still able to have a unique ceremony at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Boman described the airport wedding as a memory she will never forget.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Michelle Wright contributed to this story.