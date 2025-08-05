Coca-Cola wins patent infringement case

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta-based Coca-Cola wins a patent infringement case

Coca-Cola has won for a second time on appeal, a patent lawsuit brought by Rothschild Connected Devices Innovations, LLC over its freestyle soda dispensing machine.

A federal circuit court panel seemed dubious of arguments from Rothschild in the decade old lawsuit.

Coca-Cola had originally defeated infringement claims at the US district court for the Northern District of Georgia back in 2019.

However, the federal circuit vacated the noninfringement ruling the following year, saying the court had interpreted a term in the patent too narrowly.