Coca-Cola announces new cane sugar version of classic soda

FILE PHOTO: Coca-Cola bottles line a store shelf. The company announced it will introduce a new version of Coke that has cane sugar.

ATLANTA — Coca-Cola has announced plans to release a new version of its iconic soda made with U.S.-grown cane sugar this fall. The news comes as the Atlanta-based beverage giant posts stronger-than-expected profits for the second quarter of the year.

The company reported more than $12.5 billion in revenue, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Executives credit the solid earnings to continued consumer demand, even as prices remain elevated.

The new cane sugar Coke is expected to appeal to customers seeking beverages made with simpler, locally sourced ingredients. Coca-Cola has not yet released the product’s official name or packaging details but confirmed it will be available nationwide later this year.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story