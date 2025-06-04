Cobb Planning Commission approves plan to replace hotel with apartment complex near Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Planning Commission has approved a proposal to tear down the 35-year-old Homewood Suites on Cobb Parkway to make way for a $100 million apartment development across from Akers Mill Square.

The project calls for the construction of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments targeting professionals who live and work in the area just south of Cumberland Mall. Developers say the plan is tailored to meet demand from renters rather than families.

“We’ve agreed that the units would be studios, 1’s and 2’s. We have no 3 bedrooms because the market here is not family oriented,” said Parks Huff, attorney for the developers.

To address concerns raised by the Cobb County School District about potential school overcrowding, Huff suggested redistricting any future student residents to Brumby or Argyle Elementary, rather than the already over-capacity Teasley Elementary.

“I think we need to respect renters and recognize that they are a big contributing factor to our tax base,” Huff added.

The commission’s vote moves the project one step closer to final approval.

WSB’s Lisa Nichols contributed to this story