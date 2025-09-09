Cobb Galleria Centre begins multi-million-dollar renovation with brick-breaking ceremony

Cobb Galleria Centre Renovation Concept Illustration (Cobb Galleria Centre)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb Galleria Centre begins a multi-million dollar renovation Tuesday that will close the convention center through January.

The major makeover will happen in phases and comes with a $190M price tag.

It includes demolition of galleria specialty shops and second floor meeting rooms. The convention center’s rotunda, ballroom, and common area spaces will undergo a major facelift from new carpet, wall coverings, new wood finishes, and modern chandeliers.

The expansion also includes a two-story grand entryway, a new ballroom, more parking spaces, 11,000-square-foot outdoor event courtyard, and an additional 13,000-square-foot of indoor event space.

Completion is set for early 2027.

