Cobb EMC creates map to showcase the brightest holiday lights across the county

COBB COUNTY, GA — For families searching for the most festive holiday displays, Cobb EMC is making the hunt a little easier this year. The utility provider has released a map highlighting some of the most spectacular Christmas light setups in and around Cobb County.

The idea for the project started about five years ago when Cobb EMC employee Kris Delaney was watching a popular holiday lights show on television with her young son. She says he asked if any homes on the show were “Cobb EMC houses,” which sparked an effort to locate local displays that could dazzle the community.

Delaney says her team reached out across their service area to find the best and brightest homes and compiled them into what she calls a fun, old-style map featuring striking displays. Eleven homes are featured this year.

Residents can download the map online through Cobb EMC, scan QR codes for directions, and even vote for their favorite display. The top three homes will each receive a $500 donation to a charity of their choice.

Cobb EMC hopes the effort not only spreads holiday cheer but also encourages families to explore neighborhoods and enjoy the season together.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.