Cobb County schools to add K-9′s trained to detect weapons, explosives

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County schools are set to get a special upgrade.

Cobb County schools are partnering with Alabama-based company Vapor Wake and will bring in two K-9′s who will be trained to detect explosives and weapons up to 15 minutes after someone has walked by them.

Vapor Wake officials say the K-9′s are trained to detect the odor of gun and bomb powder while interacting with people.

This is in an effort to continue keeping students and staff safe in wake of a mass school shooting that killed four people and injured several others at Apalachee High School in September of 2024.

A school district in Marietta are using an AI security system to help keep students and staff safe.

Last month, a student at Lindley Middle School in Mableton was injured after being shot inside the school.

Also last month, classes were cancelled at Apalachee High School after a student was arrested for bringing a gun into the school.

Cobb County School Superintendent Chris Ragsdale says the dogs are more efficient than other weapon detection systems.

“The vapor wake dogs can be interacting with people, they are still working,” said Ragsdale.