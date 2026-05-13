Cobb County deputy escorts woman in labor to hospital moments before she gave birth

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office took “serve and protect” to a whole new level after a deputy helped escort a woman in labor to the hospital moments before she gave birth.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Fraser was flagged down by a pedestrian who led him to a vehicle where a woman was in active labor.

With heavy traffic in the area, Sgt. Fraser used his emergency lights to escort the family to the hospital.

Shortly after arriving, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby.

Officials say the deputy’s quick response helped ensure the mother received timely medical care during the emergency.