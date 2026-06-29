City of Atlanta opens cooling center due to heat wave

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta is opening a cooling center as hot temperatures continue across the area.

City officials said the cooling center will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Monday until 8 p.m. as dangerously hot temperatures move into metro Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said Atlanta’s heat index is expected to reach 103 degrees, while some parts of south metro Atlanta could see the heat index climb as high as 108 degrees.

Officials said the cooling center is located at Selena S. Butler Park in northeast Atlanta.

Bottled water will be available for visitors, officials said. The cooling center will not be open Friday due to the holiday.

The city also said splash pads will be open at multiple locations across Atlanta to help residents stay cool during the heat.