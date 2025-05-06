City of Alpharetta considers NHL arena feasibility study

ALPHARETTA, GA — A serious look into Alpharetta’s potential to become home to a National Hockey League franchise could soon be underway. The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau (ACVB) is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to fund half of a $150,000 feasibility study that would explore the viability of building a professional-grade ice arena in the North Point Mall area.

If approved, the study would examine whether Alpharetta could support an NHL team and how the proposed facility could remain financially sustainable during the off-season.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom says the city has done its due diligence and is ready to move forward. “I believe we’ve done the homework we’ve needed to do to make the recommendation to move forward with a study like this,” Lagerbloom said. “I really think Alpharetta is a special place, I think it’s naturally situated to be the home to something just this big.”

Lagerbloom explained that the study will not only evaluate the site’s accessibility and projected fan base but will also focus heavily on how the facility could be used outside of the hockey season.

If approved, the study is expected to take about five months to complete.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story