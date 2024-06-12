Check your Mega Millions tickets! One Georgian is $1,000,000 richer

By WSBTV

The Mega Millions jackpot may not have been taken home during Tuesday night’s drawing, but two Georgians are waking up richer.

According to the Georgia Lottery, one ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at the Quick Shop Exxon on Dacula Road in Dacula.

That means the winner matched all five white balls, but didn’t hit the Mega Ball to win the $30 million jackpot.

Over in Marietta, someone at the Chevron Food Mart on Powers Ferry Road bought a ticket worth $40,000.

That player matched four out of five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball with a Megaplier of four.

Because no one won the jackpot on Tuesday, it now totals $47 million.

Your next chance to win big with Mega Millions is Friday.

In the meantime, the Powerball jackpot is $20 million and will be drawn on Wednesday night.

