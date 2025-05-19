Changes at MARTA’s Five Points Station as renovation project begins

ATLANTA — Significant changes are underway at MARTA’s Five Points Station in downtown Atlanta, which could impact your next trip. A major renovation project, estimated at $230 million, is now underway, and as a result, several downtown bus routes are being detoured.

MARTA has announced that multiple bus routes will be affected by the renovations. Some pick-up locations have been moved, while certain routes will no longer pick up passengers at Five Points Station. However, train service remains unchanged.

In addition to the bus route detours, MARTA plans to close all access points to the station over the next few weeks, except for the one located on Forsyth Street. This will limit access to the station for commuters and pedestrians as the renovation progresses.

MARTA advises passengers to plan ahead for detours and potential delays, and encourages them to stay updated on changes to bus routes and access points.

For more information on routes and dates visit MARTA’s website