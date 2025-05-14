CDC issues updated tick removal guidance as tick season begins in Georgia

Tick on a person's skin
By WSB Radio News Staff and Sabrina Cupit

ATLANTA — As tick season arrives in Georgia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sharing updated recommendations on how to safely remove ticks and prevent bites.

While fine-tipped tweezers have long been the preferred method, the Atlanta based CDC now says regular tweezers or even fingers can be used if necessary. The key, according to CDC communication specialist and trained medical entomologist Michelle Aller-Dice, is removing the tick quickly.

“You can use regular tweezers or a blunt tip tweezer, but you can also use your fingers,” she said. “And just be aware that ticks really like to hide and they love a good nook or a good cranny, so you want to make sure you’re looking in all of those nooks and crannies on your body; like under your arms, or around your ears and hair.”

Tick bites can cause serious illnesses such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which are transmitted through bacteria, viruses, or parasites that ticks carry. The CDC estimates that more than 31 million people are bitten by ticks each year, leading to approximately 3.4 million healthcare visits.

To prevent tick bites, Aller-Dice recommends using EPA-registered insect repellents with active ingredients and avoiding tall grasses.

After spending time outdoors, it’s important to perform a thorough tick check not just on yourself, but also on your pets.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

Sabrina Cupit

Sabrina Cupit

Midday News Anchor and Health Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!