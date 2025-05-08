Carter Center launches mental health campaign in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Carter Center has launched a new public awareness campaign aimed at encouraging more Georgians, especially Black women to seek mental health care and take advantage of newly expanded insurance coverage.

The campaign, which runs through July 20, is a joint effort with the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and is focused on breaking down stigma and improving access to treatment. It comes in the wake of legislation passed by Georgia lawmakers requiring insurance companies to cover mental health services the same way they cover physical health care.

“Our campaign reaches out specifically to Black women who experience concerns about access and care and facing stigma for mental illness at a particularly high rate,” said Sarah Phillips of The Carter Center.

This is the second campaign of its kind from The Carter Center, following previous initiatives targeting communities in Albany and Savannah. With a new focus on metro Atlanta, the Center hopes to reach underserved populations with critical information about their rights and available resources.

“If you have insurance coverage, you have mental health coverage,” Phillips emphasized. “People should not let fear of accessibility, affordability, or insurance denial get in the way of getting the care that they need.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, more than one in five U.S. adults experience at least one mental illness. Studies show that Black women are disproportionately affected, often dealing with more severe and chronic conditions due to systemic barriers to care

The campaign’s website, GeorgiaMentalHealth.com, provides guidance for individuals who have been denied claims or are unsure how to access mental health services under their insurance plans.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story