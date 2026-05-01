Called for noise complaint, Atlanta officer ends up crowd surfing at teen party

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer turned a noise complaint into a teachable moment during a neighborhood celebration.

The officer was dispatched after a complaint about loud music coming from two streets away and found a backyard party for teens.

He asked those at the party to turn down the volume, and they complied.

After that, the officer stayed and joined the celebration, even grabbing a microphone and crowd surfing.

“Remember to say no to drugs and stay in school!” the officer said.

He later told parents the situation was an opportunity for a positive interaction with police.

“Yeah, I could come shut it down, but that’s what they’ll remember; an officer just came but to just have fun and put smiles on everybody’s faces,” he said.