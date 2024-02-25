Buckhead restaurants concerned about large sinkhole near street

ATLANTA — Businesses and neighbors in Buckhead are concerned about a large hole off Peachtree Street and they are worried it might cave in.

“It’s dangerous,” said Katrice Hatten.

That is how Katrice Hatten described the large hole, just down the street from her home and right outside the R. Thomas Deluxe Grill on Peachtree in Buckhead.

“I am out here with my dog and my kid, and I am constantly having to make her aware of what is around us. So that could have been catastrophic,” she said.

On Saturday, tape, and cones blocked off the area. Some of the ground under the restaurant is gone.

“It goes all the way to the patio there. The big hole is just like a cave,” said John Bo with R. Thomas Deluxe Grill.

Bo said several restaurants have complained about the hole. They claim the issue is causing low water pressure inside their restaurants, “The pressure just for the bathroom could not flush at all. So, we were only able to use one bathroom.”

Bo said the hole is getting bigger.

“I am really concerned about it. I am worried about it. That is why I am trying to get people out here and get it done. But every time we call the city, it takes forever.

A spokesperson with the Department of Watershed Management released this statement:

“The crews from the Department of Watershed Management are currently investigating a potential water main issue near 1814 Peachtree Street NE. This incident could possibly cause water disruption for both residents and businesses in the vicinity…If there is any chance of road erosion, we will address that as well.”





©2024 Cox Media Group