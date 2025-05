Buc-ee’s opening two new locations in Georgia

Buc-ee’s opening two new locations in Georgia

Buc-ee’s opening two new locations in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA — Buc-ee’s is expanding and bringing two new locations to Georgia.

The Texas-based company plans to open a new location in Brunswick on July 1 and posted on Facebook on April 21 seeking employees for the future store.

There are also plans to open a 4th location in Monroe County near Macon.

That location is set to open in early 2026.

Currently there are only two Buc-ee’s locations in Georgia: Calhoun/Adairsville and Warner Robins/Fort Valley.