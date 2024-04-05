Braves home opener: Your guide to what’s new at Truist Park

Matt Olson (Getty) ATLANTA, GA - MAY 09: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 after hitting a two run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Hello, baseball fans! It’s been six months since your Atlanta Braves took the field at Truist Park, but the wait is finally over.

The Braves (3-2) return for their home opener Friday night against the defending National League champions Arizona Diamondbacks (4-3).

If you’re heading to the Friday night home opener, here’s what you need to know.

GAME INFORMATION

First pitch: 7:20 p.m.; gates open two hours before first pitch. Spencer Strider will take the mound.

Tickets and parking: It’s expected to be a sold-out crowd Friday night. As of Friday morning, the Braves resale partner SeatGeek shows tickets starting around $50-60. Parking through the Braves website is sold out.

Weather: WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says bring a jacket or sweatshirt with you. Temperatures will be in low 60s at first pitch and low 50s by the end of the game.

Lexus Premium Boxes: The Lexus Premium Box will be located in sections 214, 216, 217, 235, 237, 239, 240, 241 and 242. The premium boxes can hold between eight and 14 people with a mix of cushioned seats and high-top bar seating. Each includes complimentary premium parking, private entrance and unlimited access to the Xfinity Club.

Blue Moon Beer Garden: Fans who are used to sitting in right field will notice a Blue Moon Beer Garden that will serve a variety of food and Molson Coors items. There is also an upgraded seating area next to the garden overlooks right field and can hold groups of up to 210 people.

Jim Beam Bourbon Decks and 60 Ft. 6 In. Bar: The Jim Beam Bourbon Decks will be new in left field behind section 142 and 143. On the concourse, there are two bars that mirror the distance from the pitcher’s mound to home plate.

Belle Glos Back Porch: The center field area accommodates 100-150 fans in a laid-back patio environment with a new platform for enhanced views of the field.